Alex Murdaugh indicted on nine counts of tax evasion

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh has been newly indicted on nine counts of tax evasion.

According to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the charges stem from tax years 2011-2019. Murdaugh is accused of failing to report over $6.9 million of income earned through illegal acts.

According to the attorney general’s office, Murdaugh owes $486,819 in state taxes.

Altogether, through 19 indictments containing 99 charges against Murdaugh, the State Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh for schemes to defraud victims of $8,789,447.77 and $486,819 to the State of South Carolina.

Murdaugh is also charged with murder after his wife and son were shot and killed in June of 2021.

