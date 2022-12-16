Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

BigShots Golf could be coming to Pooler

Pooler City Council
Pooler City Council(Sam Bauman)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a proposal to bring a BigShots Golf to Pooler.

The proposal puts it at the Mosaic Retail Center off Pooler Parkway, near Costco.

Pooler Councilman Karen Williams posted about the item on the next council meeting’s agenda. There is a height variance request for the nets to catch the golf balls.

If approved, site plans will likely be submitted at a future meeting.

BigShots Golf is a competitor to Top Golf.

Greetings! Here is our packed agenda for Monday night's Council meeting. Check out on the 2nd page Item D which is a...

Posted by Councilwoman Karen L. Williams on Friday, December 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
“It’s very, very scary’: Woman in critical condition after shooting inside business on Mall Blvd.
Man killed in shooting in Hinesville
Man killed in shooting in Hinesville
Residents speak after indictment releases information about where Quinton Simon’s body was taken
Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.

Latest News

Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.
Chatham County sends counteroffer as LOST negotiations continue
Spc. Shay Wilson
Suspect identified from deadly shooting at Fort Stewart
The video captured much of Box’s march from the Save the Steal rally, down Pennsylvania Avenue,...
Savannah man facing federal charges in connection to Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol