BigShots Golf could be coming to Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a proposal to bring a BigShots Golf to Pooler.

The proposal puts it at the Mosaic Retail Center off Pooler Parkway, near Costco.

Pooler Councilman Karen Williams posted about the item on the next council meeting’s agenda. There is a height variance request for the nets to catch the golf balls.

If approved, site plans will likely be submitted at a future meeting.

BigShots Golf is a competitor to Top Golf.

