Bluffton hires new police chief

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The town of Bluffton announced their new police chief this week.

Just more than one year ago, Joe Babkiewicz was leaving the Bluffton Police Department after almost 14 years of employment. Now, he’s coming to serve in a new role, the department’s chief.

“I missed the people here in Bluffton. I missed the town. I missed the community. I missed serving the community, but I also missed the men and women in the police department. We also want to set goals for ourselves, setting up a strategic plan where we get input from the community as well as input from our officers about where we want to take this department in the future,” Babkiewicz said.

He said his first day on the job will come just before the calendar flips to 2023, with a start date of Dec. 29. He’s hoping to kick off the new year on a good note not just for himself, but for this department as well.

