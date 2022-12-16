Dylan’s Friday Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into today, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the lower-40s, but it’ll feel about 5 degrees colder in the upper-30s.

This will be the coldest morning we have seen in a while as temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees colder than yesterday morning. Throughout the day, I’ll look for mostly sunny skies as high warm into the lower-60s.

It’ll be absolutely gorgeous and great for any outdoor activities. Going into this weekend, high temps Saturday will be in the lower-60s for most with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The only rain chances we’ll look for this weekend will be in the form of scattered showers during the later evening.

Then, Sunday will be sunny with cooler temperatures in the lower-50s. That’s where we’ll stay throughout most of next week with our next rain chance moving in on Tuesday, with more cool and cloud conditions for the rest of the week.

