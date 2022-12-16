GHSA football and flag football championships on the move to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, the GHSA announced a 3-year deal that will have Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the host of the football and flag football state championships.
The scheduling is still to-be-determined, but the GHSA is eying December 12th-14th, Tuesday through Thursday, as the most likely scenario.
The football state championships were played the last four seasons at Center Parc Stadium.
