GHSA football and flag football championships on the move to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, the GHSA announced a 3-year deal that will have Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the host of the football and flag football state championships.

The scheduling is still to-be-determined, but the GHSA is eying December 12th-14th, Tuesday through Thursday, as the most likely scenario.

The football state championships were played the last four seasons at Center Parc Stadium.

