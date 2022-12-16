Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Greenbriar Gift Wrap Fundraiser

Usually one of the last things on the Christmas checklist is to actually wrap the gifts.
Usually one of the last things on the Christmas checklist is to actually wrap the gifts.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually one of the last things on the Christmas checklist is to actually wrap the gifts.

But if you still need help – one local non-profit has got you covered.

The whole concept is really simple – bring your presents to the Oglethorpe mall, pay a small fee and then they will wrap the gifts for you.

Not only do these look nice, but the money goes to a good cause.

You can find them every day at the Oglethorpe Mall through Christmas Eve at the kiosk on the lower level by Macy’s.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
“It’s very, very scary’: Woman in critical condition after shooting inside business on Mall Blvd.
Man killed in shooting in Hinesville
Man killed in shooting in Hinesville
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon indicted on 19 charges by grand jury
Residents speak after indictment releases information about where Quinton Simon’s body was taken

Latest News

Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday and the Savannah community is coming together to celebrate...
Hanukkah in the Park happening this weekend
Preparations underway for Metter food drive
Preparations underway for Metter food drive
‘Shop with a Cop’ event returns to Hinesville
‘Shop with a Cop’ event returns to Hinesville
‘Shop with a Cop’ event returns to Hinesville