Hanukkah in the Park happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday and the Savannah community is coming together to celebrate the occasion.

For the first time they have moved the Hanukkah in the Square to Hanukkah in the Park because they had outgrown their spot in Ellis Square and will now be at Forsyth Park. This is their fifth time holding the event.

This event is free and open to the public. They will have activities and entertainment for all ages.

Starting at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, there will be lots of booths with activities, holiday foods, entertainment for all ages and later on the lighting of the menorah.

Then at 4:30 p.m., Jewish rapper Nissim Black will be in Savannah all the way from Israel where he will be rapping about his message of hope and unity.

The event is put on by the Savannah Jewish Federation and the City of Savannah to offer a free and enjoyable afternoon as a community.

“To see people from the entire diverse community of Savannah celebrating together, the idea and concept of Hanukkah which is that we are so much more alike than we are different and there is a menorah, a spark of godliness embedded inside each and everyone of us,” said Rabbi Zalman Refson with Chabad of Savannah.

In the past they have had around 700 people for the event, but organizers are inviting everyone out for the event on Sunday.

“In today’s day and age, unity is so important, we read the news and we read so many things going on around that world that separate us, divide us so events that bring us together are so key in what makes Savannah such a beautiful and great city.”

It will be happening near the bandshell at Forsyth Park.

