Holiday safety tips from Statesboro Police

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Parking lots for malls or shopping centers can be as busy as the highway during this holiday shopping season.

But that also brings out the crooks who’ll steal the gifts you buy before you can even take them home.

The closer we get to Christmas the easier it is to get caught up in the hustle and bustle and the season of giving and forget many people focus on taking. Statesboro Police say a few simple steps can reduce the chance of becoming a victim.

You’ll find weekend-sized crowds on a Friday morning in malls and shopping centers as people shop for those last minute gifts. For many, it’s running from store to store, one shopping center to another.

“I have a lot of people to shop for, plus I do most of the grocery shopping for my roommates. So I’m out at the stores and the mall all the time,” shopper Haley Smith said.

The rush to get it all done can leave you vulnerable to crooks. Statesboro Police Captain Jared Akins says 90 percent of entering auto thefts happen with unlocked cars. He also cautions people to park in well-lit or well-traveled areas where crooks would be noticed. And if you’re dropping purchases in the car between stores, don’t leave them in plain sight.

“The trunk is always the best because it’s a hard place to get into and “out of sight out of mind”. If you don’t have a truck like that, bring a blanket or anything that you can reasonably things with,” Capt. Jared Akins said.

He says crooks look for convenience and anything you do to not draw attention to your car, the more likely you won’t be a victim.

Akins says many of these tips work 12 months a year.

