Island High’s Veronica Sierzant sings with Syracuse Volleyball
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-time dream is now a reality for Island High do-it-all athlete Veronica Sierzant. Since she was a child, Sierzant has worn Syracuse apparel and will now do so as a collegiate athlete.
Sierzant is a standout multiple sport athlete at Islands, breaking multiple school records, but continuing to play volleyball is where her heart leads her.
