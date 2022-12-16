Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Island High’s Veronica Sierzant sings with Syracuse Volleyball

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-time dream is now a reality for Island High do-it-all athlete Veronica Sierzant. Since she was a child, Sierzant has worn Syracuse apparel and will now do so as a collegiate athlete.

Sierzant is a standout multiple sport athlete at Islands, breaking multiple school records, but continuing to play volleyball is where her heart leads her.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
“It’s very, very scary’: Woman in critical condition after shooting inside business on Mall Blvd.
Man killed in shooting in Hinesville
Man killed in shooting in Hinesville
Residents speak after indictment releases information about where Quinton Simon’s body was taken
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon indicted on 19 charges by grand jury

Latest News

GHSA football championships moved
GHSA football and flag football championships on the move to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sav Holiday Classic R.1
Savannah Holiday Classic round one highlights and scores
Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern names Lee Squires as new men’s soccer coach
Seeley is the first New Hampstead recipient of the award
New Hampstead QB Pauly Seeley wins 42nd Finocchiaro Award