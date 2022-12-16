Making aguachile tostada with the Savannah Tequila Company

Ingredients

5 oz cooked octopus

5 oz scallops

1 serrano pepper

2 jalapeños

1 bunch cilantro

1 tomatillo

1 cucumber

1/2 qt lime juice

1/2 red onion

1 oz Tequila Patrón Platinum

4 tostadas (fried tortilla)

4 oz guacamole

Tsp salt

Directions

Cut the onion in julienne and let it marinate in lime juice and salt.

Marinate the scallops in lime juice.

In a blender put the serrano, jalapeño, cilantro, tomatillo, 1/2 cucumber, lime juice, salt and tequila.

Cut the other half of the cucumber in julienne and mix it with the octopus, scallops and add the aguachile sauce.

On the tostada put some guacamole, the aguachile and the marinated onions.

Top with smoked salt, lemon and chili oil and micro cilantro.

