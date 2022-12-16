Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Making aguachile tostada with the Savannah Tequila Company

(WTOC)
By Becky Sattero
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ingredients

  • 5 oz cooked octopus
  • 5 oz scallops
  • 1 serrano pepper
  • 2 jalapeños
  • 1 bunch cilantro
  • 1 tomatillo
  • 1 cucumber
  • 1/2 qt lime juice
  • 1/2 red onion
  • 1 oz Tequila Patrón Platinum
  • 4 tostadas (fried tortilla)
  • 4 oz guacamole
  • Tsp salt

Directions

Cut the onion in julienne and let it marinate in lime juice and salt.

Marinate the scallops in lime juice.

In a blender put the serrano, jalapeño, cilantro, tomatillo, 1/2 cucumber, lime juice, salt and tequila.

Cut the other half of the cucumber in julienne and mix it with the octopus, scallops and add the aguachile sauce.

On the tostada put some guacamole, the aguachile and the marinated onions.

Top with smoked salt, lemon and chili oil and micro cilantro.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
“It’s very, very scary’: Woman in critical condition after shooting inside business on Mall Blvd.
Man killed in shooting in Hinesville
Man killed in shooting in Hinesville
Residents speak after indictment releases information about where Quinton Simon’s body was taken
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon indicted on 19 charges by grand jury

Latest News

Rescue Me Friday: Vincent Vandog
Rescue Me Friday: Vincent Vandog
Music by Clayton Hackle
Music by Clayton Hackle
Rescue Me Friday: Vincent Vandog
Rescue Me Friday: Vincent Vandog
Music by Clayton Hackle
Music by Clayton Hackle