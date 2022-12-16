Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a former girlfriend at a business on Mall Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 15.

According to police, 22-year-old Alphonso Xavier Irving has been booked into the Chatham County jail on a murder charge.

Irving is accused of entering the European Wax Center on Mall Boulevard and shooting 19-year-old Natalie Sampayo. She was working in the business when the shooting occurred.

Officers found Sampayo with a gunshot wound and she was taken to a Savannah hospital. She later died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other violent crime should contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

