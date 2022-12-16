Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a former girlfriend at a business on Mall Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 15.

According to police, 22-year-old Alphonso Xavier Irving has been booked into the Chatham County jail on a murder charge.

Irving is accused of entering the European Wax Center on Mall Boulevard and shooting 19-year-old Natalie Sampayo. She was working in the business when the shooting occurred.

Officers found Sampayo with a gunshot wound and she was taken to a Savannah hospital. She later died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other violent crime should contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
“It’s very, very scary’: Woman in critical condition after shooting inside business on Mall Blvd.
Man killed in shooting in Hinesville
Man killed in shooting in Hinesville
Residents speak after indictment releases information about where Quinton Simon’s body was taken
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon indicted on 19 charges by grand jury

Latest News

Veronica Sierzan Signs With Syracuse Volleyball
Veronica Sierzant Signs With Syracus
GHSA football championships moved
GHSA back to the Benz
Usually one of the last things on the Christmas checklist is to actually wrap the gifts.
Greenbriar Gift Wrap Fundraiser
Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday and the Savannah community is coming together to celebrate...
Hanukkah in the Park happening this weekend