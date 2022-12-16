Music by Clayton Hackle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire has been making an impact on the country music scene for years with several national stars coming out of Statesboro.

And the next in line might be from just a little farther up the road.

Clayton Hackle is from Metter, he is steadily building his own career, including a new single that he will release on Friday.

He is in studio with us and is going to give us a preview of that world premier.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.