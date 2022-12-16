Sky Cams
Savannah Holiday Classic round one highlights and scores

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Holiday Classic basketball tournament kicked off on Thursday night. It is the first Holiday Classic since 2019.

BOYS CRAWFORD SQUARE BRACKET

Hilton Head Prep 53, Woodville-Tompkins 42

Johnson 77, SLAM (Florida) 65

Beach 73, Windsor Forest 70

Groves vs. New Hampstead TBA

BOYS WASHINGTON SQUARE BRACKET

Savannah High 71, S. Effingham 62

McIntosh Co. 51, Islands 39

Calvary Day 55, Benedictine 47

Jenkins 62, Memorial Day 47

GIRLS COLUMBIA SQUARE BRACKET

Jenkins 50, Groves 27

Windsor Forest 27, Beach 26

GIRLS OGLETHORPE SQUARE BRACKET

New Hampstead Woodville-Tompkins TBA

HHCA 87, Johnson 32

Calvary 46, Savannah High 40

Statesboro 52, Islands 44

