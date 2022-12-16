Savannah Holiday Classic round one highlights and scores
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Holiday Classic basketball tournament kicked off on Thursday night. It is the first Holiday Classic since 2019.
BOYS CRAWFORD SQUARE BRACKET
Hilton Head Prep 53, Woodville-Tompkins 42
Johnson 77, SLAM (Florida) 65
Beach 73, Windsor Forest 70
Groves vs. New Hampstead TBA
BOYS WASHINGTON SQUARE BRACKET
Savannah High 71, S. Effingham 62
McIntosh Co. 51, Islands 39
Calvary Day 55, Benedictine 47
Jenkins 62, Memorial Day 47
GIRLS COLUMBIA SQUARE BRACKET
Jenkins 50, Groves 27
Windsor Forest 27, Beach 26
GIRLS OGLETHORPE SQUARE BRACKET
New Hampstead Woodville-Tompkins TBA
HHCA 87, Johnson 32
Calvary 46, Savannah High 40
Statesboro 52, Islands 44
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.