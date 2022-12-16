Special bins in Statesboro to help conceal that expensive gift trash

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Empty boxes from new TV’s, game systems or other valuables sitting at the curb can be an invitation to crooks.

Statesboro Police have an alternative to waiting for the trash truck to come. It is called Operation Safe Disposal.

Each December, the city puts out empty bins for folks to drop off the tell-tale boxes of those expensive gifts. Police say leaving them by the curb for pickup may be convenient, but it telegraphs what’s in your home to crooks who might be casing the neighborhood.

“Cruising down the road and looking for a house that would seem to be a good target, *that* one is going to be a whole lot more attractive than the one that seems to have nothing,” Capt. Jared Akins said.

The containers are set up at Statesboro Police headquarters and elsewhere. They ask you not to drop household garbage or other ordinary trash.

They have four of these bins around the city. They’ll be set up through the holidays.

