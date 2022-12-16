Work continues on reopening portion of McQueen’s Trail

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has been following the years-long construction project on the McQueen’s Trail since it was damaged by several hurricanes.

Back in May, Chatham County’s portion was close to reopening, but other parts were not done.

Right now, about two miles headed west from the Fort Pulaski entrance is open while one last bridge gets repaired.

Chatham County is in charge of approximately five miles of McQueen’s Trail. The other mile is operated by Fort Pulaski.

The deputy director for Chatham County Parks and Recreation says they did complete the construction they planned to do and it’s in perfect shape, but right before they went to reopen it, they noticed another one of the small wooden bridges was unsafe and needed to be fixed. That’s why the trail is only open up to the section where the bridge is.

In the meantime, county staff says they’re working on trimming back plants along the trail and putting new picnic tables and benches in. There is also a new, permanent entrance to the trail at Fort Pulaski. The original entrance at the Bull River Bridge is closed.

The county says they appreciate the community’s patience during repairs.

“It was a lot of build back that had to happen and the contractors, they did excellent work. I think those sections are going to hold for years to come and some of these other sections we’re going to have to constantly work to upkeep and make sure it stays afloat,” Chatham County Parks and Recreation Department Deputy Director Holly Holdsworth said.

Holdsworth says once the bridge is repaired, the remaining roughly three miles will be open. They hope that’s sometime early in the new year.

As far as the Fort Pulaski side, there’s really no projection of when their part of the trail will be open.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.