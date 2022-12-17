Local dancers react to the death of respected entertainer “tWitch”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s news that shocked people across the country this week.

The passing of a respected dancer and entertainer - known affectionately as “tWtitch.”

Stephen Boss made an impact through his sets, his movements and his talent.

And some dancers who have mirrored their careers from his success say there are few like him.

They might not all be able to put it into words, but they say that’s why they dance.

He never stopped moving. That’s why many knew him as “tWitch”

His energy. His personality. His smiles.

This all just days before his passing.

It’s why everything seemed fine to the outside world, including the dancers at Abeni Cultural Arts Performing Dance Studio, until it wasn’t.

“It’s a reflection. He’s a mirror,” said Veron Jackson, a dancer at Abeni Cultural Arts Performing Dance Studio.

His passing rocked the entertainment industry and dancers who saw some of him in themselves.

Jackson said: “It’s very dark. It’s very gray...cloudy...gloomy...I know there’s light in every one of us, but it’s like one of those candlelight situations. You hope the fire doesn’t go out.”

Some of them have followed tWitch from when he first got his break.

“We were introduced to him around 2007/2008 on So you Think you can Dance?”

tWitch was in a place a lot of dancers aspired to be.

“He kinda made history when it came to crumping in hip hop. I would consider him a dance legend of this time.”

Sometimes what the world sees isn’t reality...dance even as a way for some to release emotional baggage, is still not always enough.

“Black men don’t have a true safe space when it comes to being expressive. Showing their feelings. Showing compassion...love...if they do they tuck it away.”

It makes Veron think of her own son.

“To know I’m raising a young Black boy and I want to be able to give him a safe space where he can come to mommy and daddy and tell us anything.”

The internal battles that may be unseen.

“Black men. We love you. We see you. We care for you. You might be quiet, but your girl behind you is loud.”

It’s also what makes her and other dancers want to keep moving.

“If it ain’t nothing else, it’s gonna be me dancing.”

Because sometimes they say the movements speak for them.

If you need help, it’s just a phone call away.

988 is the new, National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Just dial 988 - and you will immediately be put in contact with someone who can help.

