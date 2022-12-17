Sky Cams
One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead and another has been arrested following a Friday night shooting, according to Chatham County Police.

Police say 35-year-old Carey Powers, Jr. was found dead in his apartment in the 1000 block of King George Boulevard Friday evening. Officials say he had gunshot wounds.

Chatham County Police arrested 21-year-old Adaunt’e Kimble and charged him with murder. Investigators say Powers and Kimble knew each other.

An autopsy will be done on Powers to officially determine the cause of death. Kimble is in custody at the Chatham County Detention Center.

