Richmond Hill Fire Department’s Breakfast with Santa event returns

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually we picture Santa on a sleigh but Saturday morning he rode into town on a fire engine, courtesy of the Richmond Hill Fire Department.

The department held their annual Breakfast with Santa community event this morning.

Firefighters cooked up sausage, pancakes, potatoes and eggs for folks to enjoy. There was also a couple of bounce houses and a snow machine for the kids to enjoy.

And of course, kids were able to meet Santa & Mrs. Claus.

The breakfast is a tradition for the Richmond Hill Fire Department, which Chief Brendon Greene says they always very much look forward to.

“Typically, we see people on incidents in some of their worst moments. So to be able to spend some good quality time with them, get to know them, let them get t know some of our firefighters, it’s a tremendous building event. Not only for the community, but for our team as well. Our team truly enjoys these events where we get to mix and mingle with the community, get to introduce each other. It’s just a really well built event that we’re really able to spend some quality time, enjoy the holidays,” Brendon Greene said.

The breakfast was free and open to the public, though folks were also able to bring a toy to donate to the department’s Operation Presents Under the Tree initiative.

