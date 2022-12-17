Sky Cams
Trustees Garden Christmas Festival underway

Trustees Garden Christmas Festival
Trustees Garden Christmas Festival(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your kid has grown up in Georgia, there’s a good chance that they’ve never seen real snow.

One group made it their mission Saturday to give kids in the Savannah area some snow-based fun.

The Trustees Garden Christmas Festival, brought in an Atlanta-based company to build a snow patch into a hill for kids to sled down.

There was also a fake snow machine that was blowing near the area of a mini-train.

Dozens of families turned out for the event, which also featured food trucks and different vendors but make no mistake- people went for the snow.

“I’ve already heard a few people that are just walking in saying ‘I wanna do the snow sledding first!’ So I think that’s the main attraction, just because there’s not anything else like it in savannah. A lot of people have the Christmas tree lightings, a lot of wonderful events, but I don’t think there’s anything like this what have today in Savannah for Christmas,” Kathy Kurazawa said.

Kurazawa adds that Charles Morris Senior owns the property, and that he helps put on this event to do something positive for the community.

