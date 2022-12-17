WTOC’S Mariah Congedo rides with Lyons Fire Department to deliver Christmas toys

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - The Santa Train hit the streets of Lyons Saturday to give toys to the little boys and girls in the community. It’s an annual tradition for the Lyons Fire Department that they say brings them so much joy.

The sirens were loud for everyone to hear as Santa and his helpers, from the Lyons Fire Department, made their rounds delivering Christmas cheer.

It’s the fourth year of the Santa Train.

“I always thought about it and I got with our guys at the fire department and they were all in for it,” Darel Corley said.

At each stop gifts and treats were handed out to kids of all ages.

“Mystery machine.”

“I got Scooby-Doo.”

Fire Chief Darel Corley says the department collects dozens of toys all year, from Barbie dolls to puzzles. He says their goal is to not only bring smiles to everyone’s faces, but to make sure that no kid gets left behind this Christmas.

“This is what it’s all about. These kids here that don’t get anything, some of them do, some of them don’t, but the ones that don’t you can tell when you’re out here doing this the ones that wouldn’t have been getting anything,” Corley said.

“Oh my goodness! Hey! Merry Christmas!”

With toys in hand, it was time for a photo opp with Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick.

“Merry Christmas.”

