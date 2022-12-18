Beaufort Co. residents can expect increased police presence near Carolina Ave. and Bruce K Smalls Rd.

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The public can expect an increased law enforcement presence in the area of Carolina Avenue and Bruce K Smalls Road, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are looking for two black males in connection to a shooting that happened in the Possum Hill Road area Saturday.

The suspects took off running following a traffic stop, police say. One suspect lost a shoe.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Carolina Avenue and Bruce K Smalls Road if possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or our non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.

