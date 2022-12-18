Businesses expecting high turn out for Super Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tis the season for last minute holiday shopping.

“This is it, gotta get it done, but we will. Not worried. Not stressed,” Shopper Savannah Maas said.

Savannah’s main shopping district filled with those looking to take advantage of Super Saturday.

It’s the last shopping Saturday before Christmas Eve and it’s considered to be a major day for retailers.

Employees at Broughton Street stores say foot traffic has increased in recent days with Hanukkah and Christmas fast approaching.

“I would say that today was a little busier than last Saturday. We’ve been meeting our sales goals, so this Saturday was pretty good, we’re actually passing our sales goal today, ” Georgia Taylor said.

Shoppers we spoke to say they still have more work to do.

“I think that our hands being full kind of explains that we have a lot more to go and not a whole lot of time,” Shoppers Maria & Mikala West said.

The National Retail Federation expects a record 158 million people to shop on Super Saturday...up 10 million from last year and rivaling Black Friday.

“Black Friday is just for laughs. It’s not for serious shopping.”

“This is serious now.”

Broughton businesses also getting an early holiday gift with the recent ending of construction that closed a portion of the street since 2020.

Jewelry store owner Lowell Kronowitz says work completion has helped business.

“The construction being here significantly impacted a lot of businesses on Broughton Street. The construction being gone is fantastic. It’s a breath of fresh air,” Lowell Kronowitz said.

He expects busy shopping days leading up to Christmas.

“We tend to build to a crescendo on Christmas Eve. That’s just the business we are in.”

But encourages shoppers to not wait until the last minute to ensure they get what they need.

“Supplies are still hard to come by, but we have lots of inventory.”

