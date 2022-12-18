Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-30s for most. We’ll have sunny skies all day. By tomorrow afternoon, leading to high temps in the mid to upper-50s.

It’ll be a great day to spend some time outside. Just make sure you have a few layers. Monday, I’ll look for more mid-30s as our starting temperatures. I look for mostly sunny skies throughout the day, leading to high temps in the upper-50s.

Before scattered rain chances move in later that night and continue through Friday morning. During this time, our highest rain chances should be on Tuesday. Meanwhile, high temps should stay anywhere in the 50s to 60s depending on the day and what side of the frontal boundary we are on.

The biggest changes of the week should come in late Friday through the holiday weekend when our next cold blast of arctic air moves in from Canada. This will put lows in the 20s with highs in the 30s to lower-40s through Christmas day.

Right now, snow chances are looking pretty bleak. The moisture needed is expected to leave the area just before the arctic air arrives. However, that timing can still change during the week. So, be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.