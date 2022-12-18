Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Fallen soldiers honored during 16th annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are for spending time with family and Saturday on Fort Stewart, one group is working to make sure some family members are never forgotten.

The 16th annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart where family members of fallen soldiers lay wreaths along the 469 trees dedicated to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

There were 73 family members in attendance, representing 22 fallen soldiers. Organizers and families alike both recognizing the importance of the gesture.

“It’s so that nobody forgets what he gave up what we gave up.”

“It’s important for the soldiers who died, for them and their families to know that their sacrifice isn’t going to be forgotten. It’s also important for the soldiers who are here active duty now. We want them to know that even if they PCS, the soldiers will be remembered.”

Saturday’s ceremony also included remarks from Major General Charles Costanza as well as a poem reading.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.
Friday night homicide in Savannah
One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah
“It’s very, very scary’: Woman in critical condition after shooting inside business on Mall Blvd.
Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
Residents speak after indictment releases information about where Quinton Simon’s body was taken

Latest News

Savannah church teaming up with Angel Tree Ministries to provide gifts for 60 kids
Savannah church teaming up with Angel Tree Ministries to provide gifts for 60 kids
Businesses expecting high turn out for Super Saturday
Businesses expecting high turn out for Super Saturday
Savannah church teaming up with Angel Tree Ministries to provide gifts for 60 kids
Savannah church teaming up with Angel Tree Ministries to provide gifts for 60 kids
Lyons Fire Department deliver Christmas toys
Lyons Fire Department deliver Christmas toys