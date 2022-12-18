Fallen soldiers honored during 16th annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are for spending time with family and Saturday on Fort Stewart, one group is working to make sure some family members are never forgotten.

The 16th annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart where family members of fallen soldiers lay wreaths along the 469 trees dedicated to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

There were 73 family members in attendance, representing 22 fallen soldiers. Organizers and families alike both recognizing the importance of the gesture.

“It’s so that nobody forgets what he gave up what we gave up.”

“It’s important for the soldiers who died, for them and their families to know that their sacrifice isn’t going to be forgotten. It’s also important for the soldiers who are here active duty now. We want them to know that even if they PCS, the soldiers will be remembered.”

Saturday’s ceremony also included remarks from Major General Charles Costanza as well as a poem reading.

