Fire crews investigating explosion at DRT America plant in Rincon

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - No injuries were reported after an explosion in Rincon Saturday according to fire officials.

Rincon Fire responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive to a reported explosion around 8:15 a.m.

Officials say they discovered an oxidizer tank fully engulfed and extinguished it with water and foam.

The DRT America plant safety team are investigating the incident.

