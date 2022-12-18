Sky Cams
Fire crews investigating explosion at DRT America plant in Rincon

(WALA)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - No injuries were reported after an explosion in Rincon Saturday according to fire officials.

Rincon Fire responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive to a reported explosion around 8:15 a.m.

Officials say they discovered an oxidizer tank fully engulfed and extinguished it with water and foam.

The DRT America plant safety team are investigating the incident.

