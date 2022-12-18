Intersection of Wheaton and Mastick St. closed due to pedestrian crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection of Wheaton and Mastick Streets is closed due to a pedestrian crash.

Savannah Police say a motorcycle struck a pedestrian around 5 p.m. Sunday, and first responders transported the pedestrian to the hospital.

No word yet on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries. The motorcyclist was not injured.

All lanes of Wheaton Street near Mastick are shut down at this time, you’re asked to avoid the area.

