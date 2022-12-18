Savannah church teaming up with Angel Tree Ministries to provide gifts for 60 kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a special day for some at one Savannah church Saturday evening.

It’s not your typical toy giveaway. These kids all have loved ones who are incarcerated.

The gifts donated from community members who sponsor them hoping to help these kids stay connected with their parents during the holidays.

“We know how it feels. We know how important that relationship is, keeping that connection, keeping that relationship,” Prison Ministry Leader Sharon Parris said.

Church leaders Lee Otis and Sharon Parris have partnered wtih Angel Tree Ministries for the past seven years to put on the gift giveaway.

Parris says prison chaplains connect with her congregation at Seventh-Day Adventist Church to help buy and wrap the presents.

She says the kids’ reactions never get old.

“It was just amazing, especially the kid that came running down. That really did my heart good when he said, ‘I got a whole bike.’

It’s a struggle Parris knows all too well.

She was incarcerated for 18 months.

She says she wanted to bring this nationwide program to Savannah to give support to kids with incarcerated parents.

“Some kids are ashamed, but they come here and they get to see other children that has a loved one who is incarcerated and we have a fellowship afterwards so they get to talk to each other.”

This year the program was able to provide gifts for 60 kids.

Nicole White is the guardian of one of those kids. She says both of his parents are incarcerated.

“It’s been devastating and to be able to come somewhere like this and feel loved and he’s all excited about the presents and just the support of the community, it’s been good for him to know that he got presents from mom even though mom’s not here.”

The church hoping the giveaway provides a positive point for kids going through a hard time.

“They remember special occasions, special moments in their life, even when they’re going through a difficult times. Hopefully we can heal the scares we don’t see.

