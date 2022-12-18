Savannah Holiday Classic championship round highlights and sound: Savannah High and Johnson boys, Hilton Head Christian girls claim titles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since 2019, Savannah Holiday Classic first and second place trophies were handed out on Saturday at New Hampstead High School. After a few year hiatus, the tournament returned to Chatham County and provided an exciting three days of prep basketball.

The Savannah High boys captured the Washington Square title defeating Jenkins, 65-49. Tim Jordan’s young team (four sophomore starters) is growing up quickly. It is the Bluejackets’ first Holiday Classic title since 2016.

In game two at NHHS, Hilton Head Christian won a tight back-and-forth battle against Statesboro, 58-56, to win the Oglethorpe Square championship. The Eagles move to 11-0 on the season.

Johnson and Groves battled in the nightcap and the Atom Smashers took care of business, 71-53. Antonio Baker continued his scoring ways, dumping in a game-high 27 points. Johnson looks to have all the pieces in place for a run in 3A Region 3.

Saturday boys scores:

Calvary Day 50, McIntosh County Academy 37 (Washington Square third place game)

Windsor Forest 61, SLAM (Tampa) (Crawford Square third place game)

Benedictine 59, Islands 54

New Hampstead 81, Woodville-Tompkins 62

Statesboro 66, South Effingham 46

GIRLS SCORES

Woodville-Tompkins 59, Calvary Day 46

New Hampstead 52, Islands 45

Beach 57, Jenkins 53

