Savannah Police arrest man in connection to violent crime spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police has arrested a man in connection to several violent crimes in the area, including homicide.

Police say they arrested and charged Adaunte Jermain Kimble, 21, with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery.

On December 13, officers responded to the 12400 block of Northwood Drive around 10:15 a.m. and discovered a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

On December 15, officers responded to the 300 block of Linwood Drive around 11:20 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery and carjacking. According to the investigation, the victim met up with the suspect after communicating on a dating app. After meeting, the armed suspect robbed the victim of his belongings and vehicle and struck him with the firearm.

Aggravated assault and robbery detectives collaborated on the cases mentioned and identified Kimble as a suspect. Kimble was brought in for questioning on December 16.

Officials say follow-ups on those cases led to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of King George Boulevard, where Savannah Police and Chatham County Police Department located a homicide victim.

CCPD, subsequently, connected Kimble to that case as well and added a charge of murder.

Kimble was booked into the Chatham County jail on December 16.

Anyone with information on any of these cases are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

