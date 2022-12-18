Savannah Supports Ukraine organization raising awareness about war at Ukrainian Christmas Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Supports Ukraine organization hosts regular events to raise awareness about the ongoing war in Ukraine but Sunday they had a special twist as Christmas is just one week away.

For many walking through Forsyth Park, making a stop at the Ukrainian Christmas Market was a must.

There were Christmas gifts for sale and tables filled with national drinks and authentic Ukrainian food and pastries. The event served as way for people to learn about the Christmas traditions in Ukraine from native Ukrainians themselves.

All of the proceeds from the event will go toward buying first-aid supplies, medicines, hygiene products and more that’ll be sent over to the people in Ukraine. Organizers say it’s hard to believe it’s almost been one year since the war started.

They say Christmas time is a time to have an uplifting spirt and continue helping from afar.

“It’s the holiday when everybody’s united to celebrate and we are here also to be united and just to raise awareness,” Olga Maney said.

“They’re going to win, but they need our help and support. We’re very happy that Savannahians are so caring and giving and so supportive and understanding and curious about different cultures and we are blessed to be here,” Uliana Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says the Savannah Supports Ukraine organization has raised around $30,000 since they started hosting events in the community after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.