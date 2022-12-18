Sky Cams
UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.

Chase Wilson
Chase Wilson(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police.

Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian.

Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St.

If you have any information call 911.

