UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police.

Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian.

Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St.

If you have any information call 911.

Do you recognize this child? Officers located him at NE 36th St and Ash St. He says his name is Chase Wilson. We’re looking for his guardians. Have info? Call 911 pic.twitter.com/hjgmYthSCK — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) December 18, 2022

Chase Wilson (Savannah Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.