$3 million renovation underway on 100-year-old school building in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Demolition is now underway on parts of a 100-year-old school building in Claxton.

Work is being done ahead of renovations which will transform the site into a highly anticipated cultural arts center.

It’s one that city leaders say is moving ahead even though they’re still working to raise enough money to fund this 3 million dollar renovation.

Gone are the audience seats and flooring in many of the old classrooms.

Demolition work has begun while project leaders await architectural designs.

Once finished project plans include a museum and a state-of-the-art auditorium.

This project has been funded primarily through millions of dollars in private donations.

The Arts and Cultural Authority was also recently awarded more than 69-thousand dollars from the Fox Theater Institute for construction of the cultural arts center.

And even though work has begun…project leaders are still trying to come up with half a million dollars to fund this 3.1 million dollar project.

“Right now we’re at about 2.5 million. So, about 500,000 is our goal still to raise. So we still are very much in the fundraising process. We do have enough money to start the project and feel like as people see that the project is ongoing, we’ll continue to get donations,” Adam Kennedy said.

Project leaders hope that construction will take just over a year to complete once it begins.

They then hope to be able to welcome the community into the building.

