Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say

Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21 (bottom left); Romekia Robinson, 21 (bottom center); and Marquina Capers, 23 (bottom right).(Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)
By Amia Lewis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) – Five women are facing charges after police say they stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store and then led police on a high-speed chase.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called about a robbery at the store on Wednesday evening. Police said the suspects sped away in a vehicle as officers approached the scene.

Officers followed the car, which was clocked at traveling 133 mph. The suspects then began throwing the stolen merchandise out of the car’s windows, police said.

Police said the vehicle was finally stopped, and all five women inside the car were arrested. All five women are from Shreveport, Louisiana, which is about 70 miles south of the Ulta Beauty store in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Police arrested:

  • Kyshawn Winston, 23
  • Deja Hunter, 22
  • Kayla Jones, 21
  • Romekia Robinson, 21
  • Marquina Capers, 23

Following a search, police said they found the stolen Ulta items inside the getaway car, along with a gun. The merchandise was valued at $6,000.

The women are facing a variety of charges and are being held at the Miller County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday night homicide in Savannah
One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah
Savannah Police has arrested a man in connection to several violent crimes in the area,...
Savannah Police arrest man in connection to violent crime spree
Chase Wilson
UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.
27-year-old Tommie Lee Gill Jr. was arrested on multiple charges after a shooting in Burton...
Search over, one in custody in connection to Saturday shooting in Beaufort County
Intersection of Wheaton and Mastick St. closed due to pedestrian crash

Latest News

LIVE: President Biden hosts Hanukkah reception
FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in...
High court temporarily blocks lifting of asylum restrictions
$3 million renovation underway on 100-year-old school building in Claxton
$3 million renovation underway on 100-year-old school building in Claxton
Exchange Club of Savannah honors teacher of the month
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils criminal referral against Donald Trump and associates