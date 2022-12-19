Bluffton restaurant cooking up a stress free holiday

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - There’s plenty of stress that can come with the holiday season, but one local restaurant is hoping to take something off your plate by putting something on it.

While most businesses are winding down ahead of the holidays, Chef Bernard Bennett with Okan is just getting started.

“It’s not extra work when you love what you’re doing.”

What Chef Bennett is doing is prepping holiday meals for you.

“Cooking during the holidays is stressful. I’m trying to relieve that stress for any and every family that wants to participate in our meals.”

The meals consist of a main dish, some sides, salad, biscuits and the option of a fun West African Caribbean twist to a traditional meal.

“Why not throw a whole snapper in there. You know, food is one of our love languages. Everybody speaks food, so learn more about your pallet, more about yourself by opening yourself up to a different flavor.”

Although it may seem like unnecessary extra work when most are enjoying time at home or with family, for Chef Bennett this is what the season is all about.

“Yeah, this is definitely what I want to do for Christmas Eve. My friend Scrooge doesn’t like to provide for people but I’m a little bit of the opposite, so I’m with it.”

Just like a true anti-Scrooge, Okan isn’t just using this as an opportunity to make money for themselves.

“There’s a lot of people in need all year, but especially around the holidays, so it’s important to us to contribute,” said Okan CFO and Co-Owner Ben Carson.

They’re doing that by donating 10 percent of every meal sold directly to America’s Second Harvest.

“A lot of people can’t get meals this time of year. So, Chef and I both originated from other places but in my moving to the area I developed a relationship with Second Harvest and the food bank and all they do in the area so we wanted to do something to contribute for the holidays,” Carson says.

An opportunity to fill your belly and your heart this holiday season and hopefully for years to come.

“It’s a tradition that will be any every year thing, for sure,” Chef Bennett says.

If you’d like to purchase a holiday meal from Okan you have until Wednesday to get those orders in.

Pick-up for the meals will be on Christmas Eve. To order a meal, click here.

