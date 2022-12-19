Bond denied for man after police say he went on a violent crime spree

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is in custody after police from Chatham County and Savannah say he went on a crime spree over a period of four days, that ended with a murder.

Adaunt’e Kimble was arrested by detectives from the Chatham County Police Department on Friday, and charged with the murder of Carey Powers Jr.

Kimble is also charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery by the Savannah Police Department, in connection with a series of crimes last week before Powers Jr. was killed.

Kimble has been in the Chatham County Detention Center since Friday, and made a virtual appearance at his arraignment Monday.

“No bond.”

Adaunt’e Kimble’s family sat in the front row and watched as he wasn’t granted bond.

As Judge Harris O’Dell told Kimble recorder’s court doesn’t have the authority to grant bond on a murder charge.

The family of Carey Powers Jr. was also present, some of them distraught during the arraignment.

According to the Savannah Police Department, they first started looking for Kimble on Dec. 13 after they say he shot a 21-year-old man who survived his injuries.

The investigation continued when they say Kimble met up with someone from a dating app, and preceded to rob that person, hit them with a gun, and stole their car.

SPD brought Kimble in for questioning on Friday.

According to them, following up on the investigation led them to an apartment where SPD and the CCPD officers found Carey Powers Jr. dead.

That’s when Kimble was arrested.

Kimble didn’t have a lawyer at his arraignment.

Kimble is due back in court on Feb. 9 at 2:00 p.m.

He could petition the Superior Court to have a bond hearing before then.

We checked Kimble’s background and there are no records of him having any previous arrests in Chatham.

