Chatham Savannah Authority preparing to help the homeless as temperatures drop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As cold weather move across Savannah, the situation can get dangerous for people experiencing homelessness.

Local leaders say they are preparing to help those that need it.

The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless is putting boots on the ground, going around the community, and making sure that people experiencing homelessness know what their options are as things continue to get colder.

Jennifer Darsey, the Executive Director of the organization, says that area shelters, like Inner City Night Shelter, Old Savannah City Mission, Union Mission, and the Salvation Army will be opening up additional bedspace as temperatures drop.

CSAH is also in contact with the Chatham Emergency Management Agency and the City of Savannah’s Risk Management department about the possibility of opening up additional shelters if temperatures dip below freezing.

Darsey adds that there is a day shelter currently open at Union Mission.

The CSAH is also accepting donations of things like sleeping bags and handwarmers to give to those experiencing homelessness, as they contact those people about available resources.

“Our team here at CSAH can absolutely put a person on our van and take them to a shelter, if a person reaches out to our organization and says, ‘Hey, I’m cold.’ Our team will also be checking on known areas of the community where people are living in places not meant for human habitation consistently throughout the holiday season, to say, ‘There are shelter bed opportunities here, here, and here would you like to go?’” Jennifer Darsey said.

It’s important to note that the hours of homeless shelters in the area might vary on Christmas and around New Years, so if you have any questions about where you can to and when, you can contact the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless.

