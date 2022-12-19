SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a cold start to the work week with morning lows in the upper 20s for inland communities and lower 30s around Savannah.

It's freezing this morning, but we will warm up to the 50s this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/SpKTRVC8D2 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) December 19, 2022

Factor in the wind, and the temperature will feel a few degrees colder through the morning. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around. We’ll warm to the lower 50s by noon with highs in the mid 50s. The daytime will be dry, but our chance for rain increases overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday morning will be warmer, with lows in the low to mid 40s. There will be showers around, so go ahead and plan on giving yourself extra time to get where you need to be! It will be a cloudy and damp day with highs only in the lower 50s.

Morning temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s with highs in the mid 50s. A few showers will be around, with a better chance of rain after sunset. Thursday will be the warmest day this week with highs in the mid 60s, but then a very cold blast of air will move in.

A strong cold front will move in on Friday. Right now, the moisture looks to be out of here before the cold air around, so I am just forecasting showers. Temperatures will tank Friday into Saturday with lows Saturday morning near 20 degrees! for Savannah! Inland areas have a chance to drop into the teens. Please protect yourself, pets and pipes this weekend. Sunday morning will also see lows in the mid 20s with highs only in the 40s Christmas weekend.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

