Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temps in the lower-30s but “feeling like” upper-20s for some. I’ll look for mostly sunny skies throughout the day, leading to high temps in the upper-50s to lower-60s for most.

Before scattered rain chances move in late that night and continue through Friday morning. During this time, our highest rain chances should be on Tuesday. Meanwhile, high temps should stay anywhere in the 50s to 60s depending on the day and what side of the frontal boundary we are on.

The biggest changes of the week should come in late Friday through the holiday weekend when our next cold blast of arctic air moves in from Canada. This will put lows in the 20s with highs in the 30s to lower-40s through Christmas day. Right now, snow chances are looking pretty bleak.

The moisture needed is expected to leave the area just before the arctic air arrives. We could see a few flurries/wintry mix for about an hour around mid-day Friday in our far NW areas. That’s should not cause any travel issues. However, the timing of t can still change during the week. So, be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast.

