Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office helps donate bikes to children

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office helped give away bikes to kids in the area.

It’s all part of their “Christmas Bike Giveaway.” Deputies handed out the bikes at their office in Springfield.

Pacific Cycle teamed up with the sheriff’s office to provide the bikes. They also gave out gift cards to buy helmets and pads.

