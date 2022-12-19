Sky Cams
Exchange Club of Savannah honors teacher of the month

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Exchange Club of Savannah honored their final top teacher of the month for this year.

Memorial Day Teacher Jonathan Barnes was awarded the Grainger Nissan Teacher of the Month award on Monday.

The Exchange Club of Savannah tries to recognize a local teacher for their hard work every month.

Barnes says that being recognized for his work is humbling- and a win for all teachers.

“It’s completely humbling cause I know that there’s so many great teachers. You know, we’re a small school but we’re loaded with great people that just love students. And they inspire me, my colleagues inspire me every day to try and be a better teacher, to try and be a better person. And the award is very humbling because I know that there’s a lot of great teachers out there and I do believe that teaching is a noble profession,” Barnes said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

