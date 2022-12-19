Feed the Hungry ready to host up to 10,000 for holiday meal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Monday, you and your family can get a free meal ahead of Christmas as a part of the 14th Annual Hope on a Plate. Organziers say this year will be bigger and better than ever.

They have hundreds of volunteers ready to serve up to 10,000 people on Monday. The event starts at 4 p.m. at the Enmarket Arena and will include a farmers market, they are giving away thousands of pounds of chicken, there will be 25 employers there to help get people back on their feet, an undercover angle will surprise 10 people with a $500 check, and if you get a flu or covid vaccine, you will get a $100 gift card.

There will also be toys for the kids, live entertainment and family fun activities. Representative Carl Gilliard who founded the Feed the Hungry Organization says he wants to let you know that everyone has a seat at the table today.

“It’s for the working poor, I want people to understand that, it’s for the average person that needs to just come in and fellowship, you might not need the extra food but you might need that fellowship and then there are people going through that are really going to be able to benefit from this,” said Rep. Gilliard.

He also said they would be making a big announcement for next year during the event on Monday.

The event comes as the Enmarrket Arena wraps up its first year in business. Originally it was supposed to open in January but was pushed back to February. Even with that, the general manager says the community support has exceeded his expectations to end the first calendar year..

Since officially opening its doors, the arena has sold more than 250,000 seats at more than 100 events. Of course the big addition of Savannah’s first hockey team, the Savannah Ghost Pirates have sold out 10 games. Another 12 concerts have also sold out, that’s more than 9,000 seats.

Monty Jones Junior, the general manager of Enmarket Arena says it’s that kind of continued support that allows them to bring in even more shows and bigger acts in the New Year.

“Our mission is to provide entertainment for the community and granted we provided for the community but also as the hostess city, we host people to come into our city and enjoy the entertainment we have and we enjoyed as a whole so it was great overall,” Jones said.

He says they have seen guests from multiple countries and at least 40 states that attended events at the Enmarket Arena in the first year. Even though there is a lot to celebrate, there were challenges. Jones says the biggest one was probably parking. Right now they have completed about 2,000 spaces for parking and they plan to have about 1,000 more spaces by this summer.

