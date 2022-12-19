Festival of lights celebration kicking off in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday is the first night of Hannukah.

The eight-night long Jewish celebration known as the festival of lights got underway at sundown.

The lighting of the first two candles on Savannah’s giant Menorah meant the start of Hannukah celebrations in the Hostess City.

“Hanukkah is about coming together, shredding our differences, and recognizing that Menorah that’s in each and every one of us -- that spark of humanity that we all share,” Rabbi Zalman Refson said.

Savannah Jewish leaders welcomed community members to Forsyth Park for a celebration that’s only gotten bigger year after year.

“Last year was at Ellis Square, too small. This year we decided to move it to a bigger location and try to include as many people as possible,” Refson said.

Jewish rapper Nissim Black performed for crowds while the celebration also featured Jewish food staples.

Including boxes filled with thousands of potato pancakes called Latkas.

“You’re welcome, enjoy.”

“We had about 15 or 16, I believe, over 3,000.”

Reporter: “What makes them so good? Why do people want them?”

“Because they’re fried and they’re yummy.”

“So we’re celebrating the miracle of oil that the Menorah lasted eight days. So that’s why we have lots of amazing food fried in oil.”

The celebration comes at time when antisemtic incidents are on the rise.

According to the Anti-Defamation League in 2021, Georgia saw a 133 percent increase in antisemitic incidents compared to 2020.

South Carolina saw a 67 percent increase.

“As we are witnessing the very concering rise of antisemtism globally as well as here in the United States, celebrating and lighting the Hanukkiah together is of great importance,” Anat Sultan-Dadon said.

Savannah Jewish leaders hoping large celebrations like this one will lead to greater acceptance.

“This is the piece that we need to do. We need to stand forth, whether it’s antisemitism, xenophobia, anti-gay. The peace is we all have to stand together and that’s putting the city together with the Jewish community and the general community,” Adam Solender said.

