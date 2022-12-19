Sky Cams
The Kessler Collection’s ‘The Next Original’ competition

By Michaela Romero
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This was the final judging of The Kessler Collection’s “The Next Original” competition.

It’s a 5-week national search for the next great artist and it was held in Savannah.

Richard Kessler himself talked with the artists at today’s final round. He says hearing about their dreams was inspiring.

“They always have had that passion, and the stories they told today as we went around the room, it was just really inspiring because they talked about what they had to do and how they realized they were an artist and people that had an effect on them in their lives that made them want to be an artist,” Kessler said.

The winner will have their artwork featured on a billboard in Times Square on New Year’s Eve and will be showcased in The Kessler Collection’s newest properties.

