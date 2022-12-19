Lyons, Vidalia police departments add full-time clinicians to help with mental health-related calls

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Back in August, WTOC told you about how the Lyons and Vidalia Police Departments were adding full-time clinicians to help with mental health calls.

They now have their first two on staff.

“Shameeka just shined brightly. I mean, with her qualifications, her experience, and her knowledge of the community,” Lyons Police Department Chief Wesley Walker said.

“She’s going to be the gap for the community. The gap between the community, the police, and our mental health,” Vidalia Police Department Chief James Jermon said.

Shemeeka Kent and Jada Williams will work alongside their respective department to help the police force in crisis situations. Situations the Lyons police chief says are challenging for his officers.

“We get out here on these calls and they’re scratching their head and they’re calling me a lot of times. ‘What do I do here,’” Chief Walker said.

But Kent and Williams’ work doesn’t stop after the initial call.

“Even though the officer may be able to deal with them right then, the breakdown is when that person may go off and come back to the community. No one is following up with that, this program is going to be able to do that,” Chief Walker said.

Kent and Williams will be responsible for making sure that they’re linking people to the services that they need to get back on the right track.

“I just truly believe that it’s my God given purpose to serve others and that’s all I’ve been doing,” Kent said.

“We just have to have empathy and respect for every individual here in the city,” Williams said.

Police social workers aren’t common in the state of Georgia, specifically in our southeast area. The only other department to have a program like this is in Gainesville.

“It is huge. I can’t say how huge it is,” Chief Hermon said.

“I’m so glad to be here. I know this is a progressing city, so I’m just glad to be a new addition here to help out the officers,” Williams said.

Toombs County Sheriff Alvie Kight says Kent and Williams will serve as people all of the agencies can call out to, to help them determine a course of action for people when jail isn’t the best answer.

“When they don’t get help, they get in trouble and then they end up in jail. They don’t need to be in jail, but they go out and commit crimes. This way, maybe we can get on the front-end of it and stop them from going to jail,” Sheriff Kight said.

The two will be heading out to Gainesville soon to shadow their social worker and get more insight on the program.

Kent and Williams will be paid through a grant the departments were awarded.

