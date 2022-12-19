Sky Cams
Man found not guilty of murder charges for June 2021 incident

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - David Brohawn was found not guilty on malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault charges in the death of 56-year-old Regner Arce.

On June 15, 2021, police responded to the 1900 block of East Victory Drive where they found Arce suffering from injuries from an apparent altercation. He died from his injuries on June 25.

Brohawn was named a suspect in July and was later arrested in September.

