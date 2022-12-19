Navy Blue Angels officially end their 2022 season with an award ceremony

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The United States Navy Blue Angels have officially ended their 2022 season with an award ceremony and the City of Vidalia got recognized in a big way.

The Blue Angels had more than 30 shows in 2022, but they only picked one for their Civilian Air Show of the Year. That award now sits inside the Vidalia Regional Airport.

The Blue Angels performed in places like Hawaii and San Francisco this year, but Vidalia made a big impact on them. Big enough to be given the only Civilian Air Show of the Year award.

Vidalia Mayor Doug Roper and Onion Festival Committee members say this type of recognition proves how special community their community is. As many know, this year’s Onion Festival was a huge success with around 30,000 people coming out for The Blue Angels air show.

Some committee members traveled to Las Vegas for the award ceremony, with no idea that they’d leave with an award in hand.

“Very honored and proud to win this award not only for the committee, but the community,” Andy said.

“It’s just a point of pride for all of us that the Blues recognized our effort. We truly take southern hospitality to another level,” Mayor Roper said.

“We’ve obtained national attention for some of the events that went on during the air show here this past year. The community really rallies around that and starts to understand how important this is to our area and our economy,” Jake said.

Along with the award, the Blue Angels announced that they will be back for the 2024 Vidalia Onion Festival. It’s the only show they will be doing in 2024 in Georgia.

