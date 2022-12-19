Sky Cams
Reward increased for information in unsolved homicide case

Desaray Gilliard
Desaray Gilliard(Family)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has increased the reward for information that could help solve a case.

Desaray Gilliard, 15, was shot and killed in Yamacraw Village in May of this year. No one has been arrested for her death.

The reward is now $15,000. It was originally $5,000.

“Desaray had so many dreams and so many ambitions. She had so much to contribute to the world. And to just leave the world at just 15 is just saddening. I would never want any parent, mother, father family to endure what I have to do because I live in torment everyday without my little girl beside me.”

If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers or the police right away.

