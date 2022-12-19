Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Severe turbulence hurts 5 on United flight

Emergency vehicles are seen at Houston's airport after a report of injuries from severe...
Emergency vehicles are seen at Houston's airport after a report of injuries from severe turbulence on Monday.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Severe turbulence injured two passengers and three crew members on a United Airlines flight on Monday.

Officials with the carrier said medical personnel were called to Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to treat the patients.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

United Airlines issued a statement saying they are grateful to their crew for keeping everyone on the flight as safe as possible considering the circumstances.

This comes one day after at least three-dozen people suffered turbulence-caused injuries on a Hawaiian Airlines flight on Sunday.

Eleven of those people were listed in serious condition, according to Honolulu emergency medical services.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday night homicide in Savannah
One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah
Savannah Police has arrested a man in connection to several violent crimes in the area,...
Savannah Police arrest man in connection to violent crime spree
Chase Wilson
UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.
27-year-old Tommie Lee Gill Jr. was arrested on multiple charges after a shooting in Burton...
Search over, one in custody in connection to Saturday shooting in Beaufort County
Intersection of Wheaton and Mastick St. closed due to pedestrian crash

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Proud Boys Capitol riot trial begins as Jan. 6 panel report looms
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 near Toronto before officer kills him
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
Nighttime drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus