Statesboro family creates Christmas cards to raise money for charity

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A family in Statesboro has found a creative way to brighten Christmas for many while helping others all year long.

Caroline and Harrison Broadwell probably start thinking of Christmas long before any of their friends. Not for what they’ll get, but what they’ll give.

The brother and sister share their art skills each fall when Harrison designs a Christmas card and Caroline draws a gift tag. Their parents get thousands of them printed to sell and the money goes to a local charity.

“When I draw the cards, I know they’ll be for a good cause with the proceeds. It’s also enjoyable to draw them,” Harrison Broadwell said.

Back in 2015, WTOC showed you the first grader and his first card. Caroline joined in as she got older.

The kids help pick the charity that gets the money. There’s also a little motivation for little sister.

“I’m kind of a competitive person. So, I try to do a really great drawing, to keep up with him,” Caroline Broadwell said.

Harrison’s donating to Open Hearts Community Mission for the second year in a row. Caroline’s helping fund dance studio scholarships for kids from the Boys and Girls Club.

Both say the idea of using their talents to help others makes Christmas even better. The Broadwells have some cards and tags left if you’re interested. You may contact the email – mbroadwell81@gmail.com.

