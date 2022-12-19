Statesboro Police Department and Statesboro Fire hosting outdoor Christmas movie night

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Families in Statesboro have the chance to start the week of Christmas with some holiday classics.

The Statesboro Police Department and Statesboro Fire are joining forces with some local sponsors for an outdoor movie night.

How’s this for a lineup A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty the Snowman, and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. They’ll have them playing up on the screen.

They are encouraging folks to bring their own chairs and blankets.

It’s chilly, and it will get colder as the night goes along. It’s free and they’ll have refreshments.

It starts at 6 p.m. and should be a fun way to get the family in the holiday spirit.

