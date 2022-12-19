Sky Cams
Statesboro Police Department and Statesboro Fire hosting outdoor Christmas movie night

By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Families in Statesboro have the chance to start the week of Christmas with some holiday classics.

The Statesboro Police Department and Statesboro Fire are joining forces with some local sponsors for an outdoor movie night.

How’s this for a lineup A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty the Snowman, and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. They’ll have them playing up on the screen.

They are encouraging folks to bring their own chairs and blankets.

It’s chilly, and it will get colder as the night goes along. It’s free and they’ll have refreshments.

It starts at 6 p.m. and should be a fun way to get the family in the holiday spirit.

Friday night homicide in Savannah
One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah
Savannah Police has arrested a man in connection to several violent crimes in the area,...
Savannah Police arrest man in connection to violent crime spree
Chase Wilson
UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.
27-year-old Tommie Lee Gill Jr. was arrested on multiple charges after a shooting in Burton...
Search over, one in custody in connection to Saturday shooting in Beaufort County
Intersection of Wheaton and Mastick St. closed due to pedestrian crash

$3 million renovation underway on 100-year-old school building in Claxton
$3 million renovation underway on 100-year-old school building in Claxton
Exchange Club of Savannah honors teacher of the month
Navy Blue Angels officially end their 2022 season with an award ceremony
Navy Blue Angels officially end their 2022 season with an award ceremony
$3 million renovation underway on 100-year-old school building in Claxton
$3 million renovation underway on 100-year-old school building in Claxton
Man found not guilty of murder charges for June 2021 incident